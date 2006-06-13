Inside Google Sitemaps: Webmaster help center updates

|
Webmaster help center updates
We recently updated our webmaster help center . Two new sections that you may find particularly useful are:
We've added a new section of help topics in the How Google crawls my site section. These topics include information on:
This section explains HTTP status codes that your server might return when we request a page of your site. We display HTTP status codes in several places in Google Sitemaps (such as on the robots.txt analysis page and on the crawl errors page) and some site owners have asked us to provide more information about what these mean.
