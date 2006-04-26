[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: Updated robots.txt status

Thanks to our users for alerting us to an issue with incorrectly reporting that sites and Sitemaps were being blocked by robots.txt files. We have resolved this issue. If you were unable to add a site or Sitemap because of this issue, you should now be able to add them.If Sitemaps was reporting that your home page was blocked by robots.txt, you should soon see an updated status. Thanks for your patience as we refresh the display of this data.If we were incorrectly reporting that your robots.txt file was blocking your Sitemap, you will see an updated status the next time we download your Sitemap.Thanks as always for your valuable feedback.