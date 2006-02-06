[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: An update on the site: operator

An update on the site: operator

6/02/2006 07:28:00 PM

Posted by Vanessa Fox


We've fixed the issue with site: queries for domains with punctuation in them. We are still working on site: operator queries for domains that include a trailing slash at the end (such as site:www.example.com/ ), so you may get better results for now by omitting the trailing slash in your queries. The Index Stats page of Google Sitemaps no longer uses the trailing slash for its queries, so you should see correct results when using this page.

Thanks for your feedback and patience.



