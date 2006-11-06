[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: The Sitemaps Google Group

The Sitemaps Google Group

6/11/2006 07:09:00 PM

Posted by Vanessa Fox


If you use Sitemaps, you should check our our Google Group. The Sitemaps team monitors this community to learn about any issues Sitemaps regulars may be having, as well as about feature requests and suggestions for enhancements. In addition, the members are great about helping each other out. If you do post a question or issue to the Group, please include your site URL (and Sitemap URL if your question is about a Sitemap) and any error message you received. This enables other Group members to help you more quickly and helps the Sitemaps team troubleshoot issues. We greatly appreciate the Group discussions and use the feedback to make Sitemaps better.

