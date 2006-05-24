[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: A few questions from our Google Group

In this post, we thought we'd answer a couple of the questions we've been seeing in the Google Group lately.

Why do I have to add my Sitemap file to my Google Sitemaps account? Can't I just link to it from my site?

If you aren't yet indexed, submitting a Sitemap file lets us know about your site--you can proactively tell us about it rather than wait for us to find it.

When you add your Sitemap file to your Google Sitemaps account, we can let you know if the file has any errors, and then you can resubmit the file once you've fixed the errors.

My site is indexed using both the www and non-www versions of the domain. How can I fix this?