|
[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]Inside Google Sitemaps: More about meta tag verification
Your source for product news and developments
More about meta tag verification
As we mentioned last week, we've added a new option for verifying site ownership. This method requires that you place a specific <meta> tag in the source code of your home page. Many features are available only to site owners and we want as many webmasters as possible to have access. Most site owners who can't upload files or specify names for files should be able to use this new method to verify. For instance, if you use Blogger, you can verify using this option.
To verify using the <meta> tag, simply click the Verify link for your site, choose Add a meta tag as the verification option, and then copy the tag provided to the <head> section of your home page.
This tag looks like this:
<meta name="verify-v1" content="unique-string">You must place this meta tag:
For instance, this is correct:
<html>The meta tag inside the style section is incorrect:
<head>The meta tag inside the body section is incorrect:
<html>The meta tag on a page with no head section is incorrect:
</html>Below are some questions you might have about verification.
I have a blog, and anyone can post comments. If they post this meta tag int a comment, can they can claim ownership of my site?
No. We look for this meta tag in the home page of your site, only in the first section and before the first . If your home page is editable (for instance, your site is a wiki-like site or a blog with comments or has a guest book), someone can add this meta tag to the editable section of your page, but cannot claim that they own it.
So, how do you generate these cryptic tags anyway?
From this unique string, can someone determine my email address or identity?
Can the meta tag contents be cracked through a dictionary attack?
Can someone determine if the same webmaster own multiple sites?
What if my home page is not HTML content?
I've added my tag, but Google Sitemaps says it couldn't find it. Why?
<head>
Previous Posts:
Copyright © 2005 Google Inc. All rights reserved.
|