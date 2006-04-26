Inside Google Sitemaps: A whole new look and a lot more

[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Since the Google Sitemaps program is built on the idea of two-way communication between Google and webmasters we hope this update gives you as much information as possible to help you debug your site and help ensure it is crawled and indexed as effectively as possible.



New verification method

Many features of Sitemaps are available only to site owners. Some of you aren't able to use our existing verification method, so



To verify ownership of your site using this method, simply click the Verify link for your site, choose Add a META tag as the verification option, and then copy the tag provided to the <head> section of your home page. Once you've done that, select the checkbox and click Verify. We'll post something soon with more details about this.



Indexing snapshot

The new Summary page provides a quick snapshot about the state of your site, including:

If site is in the index

When Googlebot last accessed the home page

If some pages of the site are partially indexed

If the home page is currently inaccessible

If Googlebot has encountered a large number of errors when trying to crawl the site Notification of violations of the webmaster guidelines

We may use the summary page to tell you if a site has violated the



Reinclusion request form

The reinclusion request form is available once you sign in to Sitemaps. Simply sign in, click the link, and fill out the form. This form is also available from the Summary page for sites that show violations. Remember, if your site hasn't violated the webmaster guidelines, there's no need to submit a reinclusion request.



Spam report

The spam report form is available once you sign in to Sitemaps. This form is already available outside of Sitemaps, but we wanted to make it available inside as well for two reasons: so that all tools you need for the Google index are available in one place, and because reports that come from within Sitemaps are from users who are signed in, so your report may receive more in-depth consideration.



New webmaster help center

We've launched a new



Throughout your Sitemaps account, you'll notice a [?] link in places where additional information is available. Simply click the link to access the help center.



More about our new look

We want Google Sitemaps to be easy to use for everyone. You may notice that a few things have moved around. For instance:



Adding a Sitemap

To



Navigating the tabs

