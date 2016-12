Inside Google Sitemaps: A whole new look and a lot more

New verification method

Indexing snapshot

Notification of violations of the webmaster guidelines

Reinclusion request form

Spam report

New webmaster help center

More about our new look

Adding a Sitemap

Navigating the tabs

If you log in to Sitemaps today, you'll notice some changes. We've revamped the interface based on your feedback to make your account easier to use. There's more below on the facelift, but first, here are details about the new features we've added.Since the Google Sitemaps program is built on the idea of two-way communication between Google and webmasters we hope this update gives you as much information as possible to help you debug your site and help ensure it is crawled and indexed as effectively as possible.Many features of Sitemaps are available only to site owners. Some of you aren't able to use our existing verification method, so we asked for your feedback on an alternate method of verification that uses a meta tag on the root page of your site. The response was overwhelmingly positive, so we've added this method as an option.To verify ownership of your site using this method, simply click the Verify link for your site, choose Add a META tag as the verification option, and then copy the tag provided to the