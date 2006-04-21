|
[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]Inside Google Sitemaps: Back from Pubcon
Your source for product news and developments
Back from Pubcon
We had a great time meeting with webmasters and talking about Sitemaps at Pubcon in Boston. We value feedback and suggestions, and appreciate our Google Group posters. But it's great to be able to talk to webmasters in person too. For those of you who couldn't be there for in-person conversation, here's a recap of the top three questions we were asked.
What's the best way to go about changing domain names?
We've done two blog posts about this that you might find helpful:
Do you have any advice for using a robots.txt file?
We have lots of advice! And if you are thinking of creating a robots.txt file for your site or modifying your existing one, be sure to check out the Sitemaps robots.txt analysis tool so you can test how Googlebot will see your file.
Can you look at my site and tell me how to get better ranking and indexing?
I sat in on the Organic Site Reviews panel, where the panelists were giving out lots of great advice about this. Check out my guest post in Matt Cutts' blog for the highlights.
Thanks to everyone who came up to say hello. And thanks for all the great questions and feedback.
Previous Posts:
Copyright © 2005 Google Inc. All rights reserved.
|