[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: Using the lastmod attribute

Your source for product news and developments

Using the lastmod attribute

4/14/2006 03:09:00 PM

Posted by Vanessa Fox


With our recent infrastructure changes, we've made some minor changes in how we process the lastmod attribute. If you omit the time portion, it defaults to midnight UTC (00:00:00Z). If you specify a time, but omit the timezone, you'll get an invalid date error. You'll also get an invalid date error if you specify an invalid date or time (like February 80th) or the date isn't in the correct format. You'll no longer see errors associated with future dates.

Dates must use W3C Datetime encoding, although you can omit the time portion. For instance, the following are both valid:
  • 2005-02-21
  • 2005-02-21T18:00:15+00:00



Previous Posts:

Copyright © 2005 Google Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
 
Go to Google Sitemaps

Useful links



Have a question or comment about Google Sitemaps?

Visit our Google Sitemaps Group.

Search Inside Google Sitemaps: Using the lastmod attribute



Site feed

Inside Google Sitemaps: Using the lastmod attribute is powered by Blogger. Start your own weblog.
Blogger