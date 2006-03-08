[back to Inside Google Sitemaps]

Inside Google Sitemaps: Time to verify

Time to verify

8/03/2006 05:25:00 PM

Posted by Vanessa Fox


Very soon, we'll be doing one of our periodic checks of verified sites. As our documentation notes, we do this to make sure that the verification HTML file or meta tag still exists. If we don't find the file or tag during this check, the account will no longer show that site as verified, and you'll no longer have access to diagnostics and statistics. If you find that a site that previously verified no longer is, simply click the "Verify" link on the My Sites page and upload the file or meta tag again.



