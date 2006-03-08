Inside Google Sitemaps: BlogHer Tips

8/03/2006 06:16:00 PM
Posted by Vanessa Fox
Yesterday's post
was about how BlogHer attendees (and anyone else) can ensure that their web pages get indexed in Google. Here are more tips:
- If you want to keep Google from indexing some pages of your site, you can use a robots.txt file, a simple text file that you place in the root of your site. We provide detailed information about creating a robots.txt file. You can also use the robots.txt analysis tool in Google Sitemaps to make sure that your file blocks and allows the pages you intend.
- If Google has indexed content that you don't want to appear in search results, you have two options:
- If you want to keep the content on your site, you can block that page with a robots.txt file and then request that we remove the page from our index;
- If you remove the content from your site (for instance, you decide that you revealed information that is too personal and you edit your blog post), you can request a cache removal.
- Good content keeps visitors coming back and compels other sites to link to you. In addition to blog posts, you can provide othe types of content, such as video. A number of video hosting sites are available including YouTube, Yahoo! Video, and our very own Google Video. At the conference, some attendees were asking about copyright, and to answer that question, you retain all rights to any content you upload to Google Video.
- If you're interested in running ads on your site, take a look at AdSense. The ads are related to what you're talking about that day on your blog -- and you can control what ads display.