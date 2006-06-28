Inside Google Sitemaps: Yahoo! Merchants get Sitemaps

|
Yahoo! has announced that it is integrating Sitemaps into Y! Merchant stores. Starting today, Yahoo! merchants can automatically create a Sitemap file for their stores and share information about their site with Google and other search engines to improve their visibility online. With this integration, Yahoo! merchants can also easily verify ownership of their stores -- so they can create a Google Sitemaps account and benefit from the additional reports and tools that show them Google's view of their site.
